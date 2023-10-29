HEAD TOPICS

Perez suffers Mexican GP nightmare after first-corner collision

 / Source: ChannelNewsAsia

MEXICO CITY : Red Bull's Sergio Perez suffered a home Mexican Grand Prix nightmare on Sunday when he collided with Ferrari's pole-sitter Charles Leclerc at the first corner and retired in the pits.

Perez tried to pass the Ferrari around the outside but their wheels made contact, the Red Bull pitched into the air and on to the run-off with sidepod damage while Leclerc continued.

The Mexican got his car back to the pits and stayed in it for a long while before getting out, hitting the steering wheel in frustration. Perez will remain second in the championship standings after starting the race with a 39-point advantage over Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton.

