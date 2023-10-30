Pedestrians gesture angrily at Maserati driver who runs red light in Pasir Ris

In the video, the traffic lights are red and pedestrians are just about to cross the road when the white Maserati Ghibli zooms past them.

25oct2023 1040hrs pasir ris drive 1 #SMM624C maserati ghibli fail to conform to red light signal quoted Along Pasir Ris Dr 1 heading NW, at signalised pedestrian crossing outside blk 745 On 25/10/23 about 10:40am No report made White Maserati SMM624C ran red light, almost hit some pedestrians 25oct2023Netizens commenting on the video urged the authorities to take action against the Maserati driver.