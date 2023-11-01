PC market recovery gathers pace as Intel, AMD tout potential of 'AI PC'

AI-enabled PCs refer to machines that come with advanced chips capable of running large-language models and apps powered by the technology directly on the device, instead of the cloud. "The PC market saw a significant pull in of demand due to all kinds of impacts of the pandemic (such as remote work)," said Justin Sumner, senior portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management, an investor in both AMD and Intel.

PC makers have been trying to clear their inventory as they expect a boost in demand during the holiday season and ahead of an expected Windows update next year from Microsoft . It expects the adoption of AI-capable PCs to speed up from 2025 onwards, and make up around 60 per cent of all PCs shipped in 2027.

