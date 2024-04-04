Passengers in Singapore still satisfied with public transport, but fewer happy with bus waiting times: Survey There was a four per cent drop in the satisfaction of bus passengers with waiting times, from 80 per cent in 2022 to 76 per cent in 2023.SINGAPORE - While passengers' satisfaction levels with public transport held steady in 2023 compared with the previous year, fewer were content with bus waiting times, according to an annual survey by the Public Transport Council (PTC).

Some 93 per cent of respondents said they were satisfied with public transport in Singapore, similar to the close to 93 per cent figure in 2022. But this is still much lower than the 99.4 per cent in 2019. There was a 4 percentage point drop in bus passengers' satisfaction with waiting times, from 80 per cent in 2022 to 76 per cent in 202

