Passenger keys in wrong Geylang address, then sends Grab driver photo of her chest

According to the screenshots, the passenger indicated she wanted to be picked up at Pavillion Square, 345 Geylang Road. When the driver reached the pick-up point, the passenger was apparently not there. He then messaged her asking her where she was.Late by 5 minutes, man shocked AirAsia wouldn't let family check-in an hour before flightHe replied:"You send picture of your breast no use. Send picture of the place."

He then edited"breast" to"nehneh" after his first reply was flagged as containing 'inappropriate content'.A post shared by SgfollowsAll (@sgfollowsall) Many expressed confusion over why the passenger would send a photo of her chest while others put out their own theories.

