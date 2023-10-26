Parents willing to pay more for planet-friendly toys, but are toy makers ready to deliver?

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

The Climate Conversations Podcast: Why buy winter clothing for kids when you can rent? Children can outgrow their clothes quickly, leading to a lot of waste. How can parents develop more sustainable shopping habits?

Toys that encourage self-care flying off the shelves in the US Toys that promote healthy habits among children are becoming increasingly popular among parents in the US. The American Toy Association said such products are flying off the shelves because of their ability to encourage self-care and social connection.

'I started waving at the CCTV': Belinda Lee accidentally scares family of elderly woman while filming documentary You are living separately from your elderly parents. You have CCTV installed in their home to monitor if they're okay, and one day, you see a gaggle of people in there and your mum's nowhere to be found. For the daughter of one elderly woman, her response was to call her mother up frantically and ask if she was alright....

Stellantis nears deal to buy 20% of Chinese EV maker Leapmotor- Bloomberg News Stellantis NV is nearing a deal to acquire a roughly 20 per cent stake in Chinese electric vehicle company Zhejiang Leapmotor, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Off-duty US pilot who tried to shut down engines was on mushrooms: Documents LOS ANGELES: The off-duty United States pilot who tried to shut down the engines of a plane mid-flight over the weekend had taken magic mushrooms and thought he was having a nervous breakdown,

Amphenol forecasts dour Q4 on weak telecom spending Electronic components maker Amphenol forecast fourth-quarter revenue below market estimates on Wednesday, as its clients across industries cut spending in the face of high borrowing costs.