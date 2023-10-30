Parents, please educate your kids: Boy dashes in front of car turning right at Sengkang junction

shared with Stomp footage taken from his in-car camera of the incident that happened at about 2.38pm.

In the video, the boy runs in front of Ray's car from the left while holding a phone in his left hand."I nearly hit a kid who dashed across the road in front of the traffic light despite pedestrians not being permitted to cross at the time," Ray said.

"I hope the parents can see this video and educate their son properly about the dangers of crossing the road."Schoolboy dashes across road while traffic lights are in favour of vehicles in Punggol

