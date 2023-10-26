PAP introduces another new face in Sengkang GRC

From Nov 1, Mr Marcus Loh will take over Sengkang East division from Mr Ling Weihong, who was just unveiled in March 2022 along with two other fresh faces in a new-look PAP slate. Mr Ling will now be “redeployed” within the party.

Dr Lam is the lone holdover from the PAP's Sengkang lineup at the last polls in 2020, which eventually lost to a WP slate of Ms He Ting Ru, Associate Professor Jamus Lim, Mr Louis Chua and Ms Raeesah Khan -

The 40-year-old is currently director and head of strategic communication, public affairs and corporate marketing at a Singaporean digital transformation services firm. According to his LinkedIn, his employer is Temus, a start-up majority-owned by state investor Temasek. headtopics.com

He sits on the Industry Advisory Committee at the Singapore University of Social Sciences’ School of Humanities and Behavioural Sciences, as well as the Singapore Management University Alumni Philanthropy Council.

He holds a communication degree from Edith Cowan University and master of science degrees from the University of Ireland and Singapore Management University; and also completed an executive programme in public leadership from the Harvard Kennedy School. headtopics.com

