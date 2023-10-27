Palestine Solidarity Week in Malaysia schools must be controlled so it does not 'become a problem': PM Anwar

A man holding a toy gun and dressed as a militant is seen at a school in Malaysia in footage posted on social media.This was after images of teachers and students toting toy guns and dressed as Palestinian militants went viral on social media.

"We discussed this in the Cabinet meeting earlier today. First, we encourage the organisation of such programmes, but we won't force all schools to participate. Secondly, we need to ensure that it doesn't become a problem," he said.

"The Education Ministry encourages activities that support humanitarian issues such as peace-themed video screenings and poster painting competitions, recital of humanitarian poetry and fundraising for the Palestinian people to be carried out throughout the week," MOE said. headtopics.com

In one video that went viral on X and TikTok, a man is seen dressed as a militant and armed with a replica rifle at a school. A woman holding a toy gun and wearing a scarf with the colours of the Palestinian flag is seen at a school in Malaysia in footage posted on social media.

It said that the initiative, which will run from Oct 29 until Nov 3, is aligned with the government's stance to defend the rights and freedom of the Palestinian people. Some civil society groups and parents have protested against the programme, saying that schoolchildren should be kept away from an international conflict that is religiously divisive and complicated. headtopics.com

