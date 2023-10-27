Pakistan's World Cup batting woes hampering team says Arthur

Pakistan made a below-par 270 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium but fought back through their bowlers later, only to go down by a wicket in a thrilling contest.

"Look, to be brutally honest, we haven't put together the perfect game yet. I don't think we've batted well enough yet as a unit. I think that pitch, certainly par on that pitch is 300 at least. We haven't put together enough runs," Arthur said.

"And then we haven't put together a bowling performance that goes with it. Tonight I thought was our best bowling performance of the competition. We bowled really well, but I still thought we were under par in terms of the runs that we had. headtopics.com

"It hasn't been for lack of effort, we haven't got enough players in form at the minute, particularly with the bat." Pakistan's fourth successive defeat after two early wins left them on the brink of elimination from the knockout stages but Arthur said he would not throw in the towel with matches against Bangladesh, New Zealand and England coming up.

"You never know. What I do know is we need to go and assess combinations again, we need to have a look at the holes we have within our team," Arthur said. "We need to start improving in a lot of areas and we've got to go and finish this tournament with three victories. Every day we'll be trying and striving to do that." headtopics.com

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

Springbok hooker Mbonambi cleared to play in World Cup finalPARIS : South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi has been cleared to play in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final, World Rugby said on Thursday, after insufficient evidence was found that he used discriminatory language towards England flanker Tom Curry. Read more ⮕

South Africa aiming to ditch 'choker' tag at World Cup, says BavumaSouth Africa have found ways to manage expectations and ditch the tag of being chokers at the World Cup but are aware it will be difficult to shake off if they fail as they go deeper in the tournament, captain Temba Bavuma said on Thursday. Read more ⮕

Buttler shocked by England's World Cup slide after latest lossBENGALURU: England skipper Jos Buttler described his team's thumping World Cup loss to Sri Lanka on Thursday (Oct 26) as a "huge low point" with the team's title defence in tatters and their hopes of reaching the semi-finals all but over. Read more ⮕

'It's over': England coach Mott throws in towel on World Cup hopesBENGALURU : England's hopes of retaining their World Cup crown are over and they will be playing for pride in the rest of the tournament, coach Matthew Mott said after Thursday's humbling eight-wicket defeat by Sri Lanka left the holders ninth in the standings. Read more ⮕

Australia's Cummins keen to carry 'aggressive' World Cup approach against New ZealandAustralia want to carry their more aggressive battling and bowling from recent games into the clash with old rivals New Zealand at the One-Day International Cricket World Cup in Dharamsala, captain Pat Cummins said on Friday. Read more ⮕

Alpine skiing-Slalom World Cup champion Braathen retires at 23Norway's reigning World Cup slalom champion Lucas Braathen announced his surprise retirement at the age of 23 on Friday, the eve of the new Alpine ski season, and said he felt free for the first time in years."I retire. Read more ⮕