Pakistan conducts strikes inside Iran, targeting separatist Baloch militants

Pakistan conducted strikes inside Iran on Thursday targeting separatist Baloch militants, two days after Tehran said it had attacked the bases of another group within Pakistani territory. Several missiles hit a village in the Sistan-Baluchestan province, killing at least nine people. The strikes come amid growing worries about instability in the Middle East since the war between Israel and Hamas started.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:
asiaonecom » / 🏆 10. in SG
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.