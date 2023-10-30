Pakistan central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 22%

The decision to keep its main policy rate at 22 per cent comes ahead of a visit by a delegation of the International Monetary Fund on Thursday that will review progress on targets set in a $3 billion programme approved in July to bail out the struggling economy.

However, the bank warned that the outlook for global oil prices had become more uncertain in light of the instability in the Middle East following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war. Inflation spiked to 31.4 per cent in September on the back of a record fuel price hike, but the government has since slashed prices at the pump.The IMF forecasts inflation at 25.9 per cent this year, and has advocated mildly positive real interest rates. Central bank chief Jameel Ahmad has said that did not mean a recommendation for further rate hikes, but rather that monetary policy should remain tight.

The bank said on Monday that a"successful and timely completion of the upcoming IMF-SBA review would help unlock other multilateral and bilateral financing." "Going forward lot will depend on PKR (Pakistani rupee) stability and global oil prices along with IMF loan review," he added. headtopics.com

Pakistan's currency, which tumbled in August, has also recovered significantly against the dollar following a crackdown on black market trading, which has helped tame inflation.

