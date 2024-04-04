Over 415,000 Car Travellers Cleared Checkpoints Using QR Code System

Over 415,000 car travellers cleared Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints using the new QR code system from March 28 to April 1. Close to 2.3 million travellers cleared Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints over the Good Friday long weekend, with 64% of car travellers using the QR code system.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) expects heavy traffic during Hari Raya Puasa on April 10 and advises travellers to check the traffic situation beforehand.

