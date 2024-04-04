Over 200 Music Stars Call for End to 'Predatory' Use of AI in Music Industry

More than 200 music stars have come together to call for the "predatory" use of generative AI in the music industry to be stopped.

An open letter - which was signed by the likes of Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Jon Bon Jovi, Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry - was sent to machine-learning software companies, calling for tighter regulations on the technology in the industry to "protect against the predatory use of AI to steal professional artists' voices and likenesses, violate creators' rights, and destroy the music ecosystem

