Over 20 years and an 8-step process towards dragon's beard perfection

Speaking to TNP, Mr Poon, 44, said he began learning how to wrap dragon's beards when he was just five years old from his Aunt Lili, whom he lived with as a boy. Ms Lili Ho, who died in 2019 at the age of 72, was a key figure in making the Chinese delicacy available to Singapore during the late 1980s.“Before 1988, Singaporeans could find dragon’s beard delicacy only during trade fairs (organised by) the tourism board, where the dragon’s beard master – usually from Hong Kong, China or Taiwan – would travel here to make them,” Mr Poon explained.

It was only in 2010 when he began to make the delicacy on his own, from scratch. He would purchase the malt and rice flour needed, prep and cook it, before “stretching” the threads. “Step six is to wait for the “arrival of the dragon” as we pull the dragon’s beard. We must not use too much strength (so) the malt doesn’t break. Once they break, it's not auspicious.”

