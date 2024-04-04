Over 1,000 injured in Taiwan earthquake, 48 missing

The number of people injured in a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in eastern Taiwan climbed past 1,000 on April 4 though the death toll remained steady at nine, with 42 workers on their way to a hotel in a national park still missing. Taiwan's fire department said the number of injuries had reached 1,038, and put the total number of missing at 48, including 42 hotel workers.

Late on April 3, the disaster management command centre said the search for the hotel workers on their way to Taroko Gorge, a national park, was a major focus for them. Authorities planned to send in drones and helicopters to look for them and drop supplies if they are located

