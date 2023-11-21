Outcry as bus route 167 axed due to rise in patronage on Thomson-East Coast Line

A decision to axe bus route 167 after a rise in patronage on the recently-extended Thomson-East Cost Line (TEL) has caused an outcry among some commuters. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is axing bus service 167, and tweaking some other routes along the Thomson-East Coast Line Stage 3 (TEL3) This is due to the overall decrease of riders on these bus services of around 30 to 40 per cent, said the LTA.

Some commuters TODAY spoke to said they still prefer using bus service 167 as it takes them directly to home and work. A decision to axe bus route 167 after a rise in patronage on the recently-extended Thomson-East Cost Line (TEL) has caused an outcry among some commuters. They argue the public transport alternatives are less convenient and mean they will need to make more bus changes. In response to TODAY's queries on Tuesday (Nov 21), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it was aware of feedback over the move but made it clear it is going ahead with the changes "to optimise resources as new rail lines open





