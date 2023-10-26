HEAD TOPICS

Our responsibility to commit to net-zero emissions by 2050 is by providing low-carbon fuel: JERA Asia CEO

 / Source: ChannelNewsAsia

Toshiro Kudama, Chief Executive Officer of JERA Asia, joins CNA's Roland Lim at Singapore International Energy Week to talk more about JERA's efforts to transform renewables and hydrogen into significant business lines.

Source

ChannelNewsAsia

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

Read more:
ChannelNewsAsia »

The rise and rise of services as East Asia’s new growth driverServices have displaced manufacturing in generating growth and jobs - and there’s more to come. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

ICAO chief expects aviation in Asia-Pacific region to fully recover by first half of 2024Asia-Pacific has “tremendous potential” to adopt sustainable aviation fuel, he said. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war unlikely to make a dent in US’ strategic position in Asia-PacificUkraine is more vulnerable than Taiwan to the upheavals in the Middle East. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

M&G Investments appoints Amy Cho as Asia Pacific headSINGAPORE : M&G Investments said on Wednesday it has appointed Amy Cho as Asia Pacific head and chief executive officer (CEO) of M&G Investments Singapore, subject to regulatory approval. Read more ⮕

Prince William to visit Rain Vortex, go dragon boating on SG trip next monthSingapore was chosen as the venue for Earthshot Prize because it's a 'hub for innovation' in Southeast Asia, according to a statement from Kensington Palace. Read more ⮕

Asian stocks bounce on China spending plans; inflation jolts AussieSINGAPORE : China led Asia's stock markets higher on Wednesday as investors cheered the approval of a trillion-yuan sovereign bond issue as a harbinger of stimulus, while the Aussie dollar hit a two-week high as hotter-than-expected inflation lifted rate forecasts. Read more ⮕