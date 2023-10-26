Our responsibility to commit to net-zero emissions by 2050 is by providing low-carbon fuel: JERA Asia CEO

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

The rise and rise of services as East Asia’s new growth driverServices have displaced manufacturing in generating growth and jobs - and there’s more to come. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

ICAO chief expects aviation in Asia-Pacific region to fully recover by first half of 2024Asia-Pacific has “tremendous potential” to adopt sustainable aviation fuel, he said. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war unlikely to make a dent in US’ strategic position in Asia-PacificUkraine is more vulnerable than Taiwan to the upheavals in the Middle East. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

M&G Investments appoints Amy Cho as Asia Pacific headSINGAPORE : M&G Investments said on Wednesday it has appointed Amy Cho as Asia Pacific head and chief executive officer (CEO) of M&G Investments Singapore, subject to regulatory approval. Read more ⮕

Prince William to visit Rain Vortex, go dragon boating on SG trip next monthSingapore was chosen as the venue for Earthshot Prize because it's a 'hub for innovation' in Southeast Asia, according to a statement from Kensington Palace. Read more ⮕

Asian stocks bounce on China spending plans; inflation jolts AussieSINGAPORE : China led Asia's stock markets higher on Wednesday as investors cheered the approval of a trillion-yuan sovereign bond issue as a harbinger of stimulus, while the Aussie dollar hit a two-week high as hotter-than-expected inflation lifted rate forecasts. Read more ⮕