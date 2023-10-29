Optical shop owner in China is hilariously flustered when Daniel Wu patronises her store

Which is why we weren’t surprised, watching a Xiao Hong Shu clip of a shop owner get all flustered upon meeting him in person., was recently spotted at an optical store in Zhejiang, China. Despite having a cap and a mask on, Daniel was recognised by the lady boss almost immediately after entering the premises.While staring at Daniel with a stunned, mouth-wide-open look, she was motioned by the actor’s manager to “shhh”, indicating his wish to stay discreet.

Little could be done to hide how flustered she was, for the lady boss was later seen pacing around her shop, struggling to pretend she was having a regular work day. She was even seen putting on her coat at one point, though she clearly had no intention of heading anywhere.

She would later have a hush-hush exchange with the boss, presumably her husband, while Daniel was not looking. Netizens were super amused by her reaction, with many getting a good laugh at how unsettled she appeared to be.

