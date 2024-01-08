Oppenheimer co-stars win prizes at Golden Globe Awards

Oppenheimer co-stars Cillian Murphy (left) and Robert Downey Jr won prizes at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Jan 7. SINGAPORE – The Golden Globes is trying to shed its image as the boozier, more frivolous sibling of the Oscars and, on Jan 8 morning (Singapore time), it showed that it was determined to clean up its act.

The comedy Barbie entered with the most nominations – nine in total – but 2023’s top-grossing film won only two, with one in the just-launched Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, considered by critics to be a consolation prize. Margot Robbie, who played the titular character, was pipped in the Best Actress, Musical or Comedy category by Emma Stone, the lead in the art-house comedy Poor Things.Barbie, written by the husband-and-wife team of Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, was also tipped to win the Best Screenplay category, but lost to the Palme d’Or-winning legal drama Anatomy Of A Fall, written by Justine Triet and her life partner Arthur Harari, both from Franc





