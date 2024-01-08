HEAD TOPICS

Oppenheimer co-stars win prizes at Golden Globe Awards

  • 📰 The Straits Times
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 51 sec. here
  • 19 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 83%
  • Publisher: 63%

The Golden Globes is trying to shed its image as the boozier, more frivolous sibling of the Oscars and, on Jan 8 morning (Singapore time), it showed that it was determined to clean up its act.

Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Golden Globe Awards, Barbie, Nominations, Film, Consolation Prize, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Best Screenplay, Legal Drama, Anatomy Of A Fall, Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Oppenheimer co-stars Cillian Murphy (left) and Robert Downey Jr won prizes at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Jan 7. SINGAPORE – The Golden Globes is trying to shed its image as the boozier, more frivolous sibling of the Oscars and, on Jan 8 morning (Singapore time), it showed that it was determined to clean up its act.

The comedy Barbie entered with the most nominations – nine in total – but 2023’s top-grossing film won only two, with one in the just-launched Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, considered by critics to be a consolation prize. Margot Robbie, who played the titular character, was pipped in the Best Actress, Musical or Comedy category by Emma Stone, the lead in the art-house comedy Poor Things.Barbie, written by the husband-and-wife team of Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, was also tipped to win the Best Screenplay category, but lost to the Palme d’Or-winning legal drama Anatomy Of A Fall, written by Justine Triet and her life partner Arthur Harari, both from Franc

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.