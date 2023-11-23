OpenAI Researchers Warn of AI Discovery That Could Threaten Humanity

Ahead of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s four days in exile, several staff researchers wrote a letter to the board of directors warning of a powerful artificial intelligence discovery that they said could threaten humanity. The previously unreported letter and AI algorithm were key developments before the board's ouster of Mr Altman. Prior to his triumphant return, more than 700 employees had threatened to quit and join backer Microsoft in solidarity with their fired leader.





