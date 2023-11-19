OpenAI Fires CEO Sam Altman Amidst Disagreements with Board

OpenAI, the leading AI start-up known for its chatbot ChatGPT, has fired its CEO Sam Altman following disagreements with the board. Altman's ambitions to raise funds for an AI chip start-up and differences in opinion on AI safety and commercialization led to his dismissal. Several people, including OpenAI president Greg Brockman, have resigned, and the board may also resign. The company, valued at $86 billion, is facing investor pressure amidst the turmoil.





🏆 15. STForeignDesk » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OpenAI Fires CEO Sam AltmanOpenAI, the company that launched ChatGPT a year ago, said it has dismissed CEO Sam Altman after the board lost confidence in his ability to lead.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 15. / 21 Read more »

In ousting CEO Sam Altman, ChatGPT loses its best fundraiserSam Altman, the co-founder of OpenAI, was abrupted fired by the company on Friday.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 15. / 21 Read more »

Microsoft, OpenAI-backed AI safety forum names first director, plans advisory boardAn artificial intelligence safety forum launched by companies including OpenAI, Microsoft and Google named its first director on Wednesday, and said it would create an advisory board in the coming months to help guide its strategy.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 15. / 21 Read more »

OpenAI unveils personalised AI apps as it seeks to expand its ChatGPT consumer businessSAN FRANCISCO — OpenAI unveiled a marketplace on Monday (Nov 6) that enables users to access personalised artificial intelligence (AI) “apps” for tasks like teaching math or designing stickers, signalling an ambition to expand its consumer business.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 15. / 21 Read more »

OpenAI enables customized GPT bots; offers cheaper, more powerful modelsOpenAI will enable ChatGPT users to build customized bots to handle specific tasks, and slashed costs on more powerful models for developers, the artificial intelligence lab said at its first developer conference on Monday.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 15. / 21 Read more »

OpenAI to make models cheaper, more powerful in its first developer conferenceChatGPT maker OpenAI is expected to announce product enhancements that will make its AI models cheaper, with more functionality, in its first-ever developer conference on Monday.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 15. / 21 Read more »