OpenAI Board Rejects Sam Altman's Return as CEO

For a while this weekend, it looked as if Sam Altman might return as a conquering hero to OpenAI, the company whose board had fired him as chief executive officer on Friday. It would have been another shocking twist in a saga that was already full of them. And Altman had a lot of leverage. OpenAI employees had rallied behind him since his firing, and OpenAI’s investors were pushing the board to bring him back.

Billions of dollars - and, possibly, the trajectory of the entire artificial intelligence (AI) industry - hung on the fate of the board’s decision, and many expected it to cave under pressure and reverse itself. Instead, the board held firm, rejecting Altman’s return and affirming in a late-night memo to employees on Sunday that removing him was “necessary to preserve the board’s ability to execute its responsibilities and advance the mission of this organisation.” It appointed Emmett Shear, the former Twitch boss, as interim chie





