Only 2 in 10 Freelance Workers Meet Monthly Savings Target

Only 2 in 10 freelance workers meet their monthly savings target. Only one in 10 (17%) freelance workers in Singapore feel financially free, according to a survey by Singlife. When asked to rate their level of financial freedom on a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 represented “Not Financially Free" and 100 represented"Extremely Financially Free," the average freelance or platform worker assigned themselves a score of 50.

The survey also found that only one in 10 freelance workers are confident in their ability to cope with rising costs and inflation, whilst only two in 10 could consistently meet their monthly savings targets after covering their expenses. Retirement planning is also low on a freelance worker’s priority list, with just one in 10 having taken any steps to secure their financial future. “The platform economy is a key enabler of the digital future. For it to be sustainable and to thrive in the long run, its ecosystem must be set up for inclusive success for business owners, platform workers and consumers alik

