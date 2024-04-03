One World International School's Suntec campus to close in June

Several parents of students at One World International School's (OWIS) Suntec campus were shocked and disappointed by the news of its impending closure in June, just three years after it was set up. OWIS had to relocate its Suntec campus as it was granted permission by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) to use the space only till June 2024. The school currently has 170 pupils from ages three to 11 at the Suntec campus. It has two other campuses - Punggol and Nanyang.

The school offers the International Baccalaureate Primary Years and diploma programmes and the Cambridge IGCSE

