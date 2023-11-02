'One of you must be lying': Prosecution tears into father accused of raping 12-year-old daughter

The accused said his daughter was his firstborn child and spent a lot of time with her grandparents when she was one to two years old.Asked to describe any behavioural problems his daughter may have had, he said she liked to"throw temper" when she didn't get her way."I wouldn't know, this is my first child," answered the accused.

The first was in May 2019, when the man found out that his daughter had cut herself after a confrontation with her mother. Another red flag was in September 2019, when the accused claimed to have found a sex toy on his daughter's pillow.

However, at the time of the toy being discovered on his daughter's bed - in September 2019 - the man had yet to"surprise" his wife with it.The accused said this was because the incident followed a parent-teacher meeting where his daughter had shared her feelings on why she had harmed herself.

"I put it you that your reaction is completely out of sync of how a normal father would behave, if that father were to catch the daughter with a (sex toy)," said Mr Khoo."Completely off."Mr Khoo then put it to the man that he had never intended the sex toy for his wife, but for his daughter and that he did use it on the girl. The man disagreed.

