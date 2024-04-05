One in Six Adults in Singapore Exposed to Second-Hand Smoke at Home

A 2022 study estimated that one in six adults in Singapore had been exposed to second-hand smoke by a household member . For non-smokers, living with a smoker can be challenging. The desire to avoid being exposed to tobacco smoke clashes with the reluctance of the smoking family member to venture outside for every smoke break. Many households end up with a compromise, for instance by restricting where in the home someone can smoke.

As a result, despite the ban on smoking in most public places, many people remain exposed to second-hand smoke in their home. A 2022 study published in the journal, Indoor Air, estimated that one in six adults in Singapore were exposed to second-hand smoke by a household member, as most smokers continued to smoke on the home premises. The study also found that, in most cases, smokers were aware that their second-hand smoke harmed others and took steps to protect their family members

Singapore Second-Hand Smoke Household Member Non-Smokers Smoking Compromise Public Places Health

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



STForeignDesk / 🏆 4. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Six presumed dead after crippled Singapore-flagged cargo ship knocks down Baltimore bridgeOfficials have announced an investigation into the incident of the Singapore-flagged vessel, in the country's worst bridge collapse in decades.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Passion for rowing unites this Singapore family of sixThe Yees were amongst about 120 competitors at the inaugural Singapore Indoor Rowing Championships.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Passion for rowing unites this Singapore family of sixA family that rows together, stays together. At least when it comes to the Yees. Yee Kok Pheng, 53, his wife Kee Su Ling, 52, sons Matthew, 26, Marcus, 19, Micah, 17 and daughter, Rebekah, 14, were among nearly 120 competitors at the inaugural Singapore Indoor Rowing...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

One child in six is cyberbullied; pandemic made it worseCOPEHNAGEN – Some 16 per cent of children aged 11 to 15 were cyberbullied in 2022, up from 13 per cent four years ago, a World Health Organisation (WHO) Europe report covering 44 countries said on Wednesday. “This report is a wake-up call for all of us to address...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Dr Eugene Tan to be new CEO of National Gallery Singapore and Singapore Art MuseumDr Eugene Tan will take on the role of chief executive of the National Gallery Singapore and Singapore Art Museum from April 1. He will also take Ms Chong’s other portfolio as head of the Visual Arts Cluster, which comprises the two museums and STPI – Creative Workshop & Gallery.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Report shows gov’t is still number 1 trusted institution in Singapore —Singapore Newsin contrast to Singapore’s results, government is distrusted in 17 out of the 28 countries surveyed, including the United States

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »