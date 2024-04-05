One in Six Adults in Singapore Exposed to Second-Hand Smoke at Home

A 2022 study estimated that one in six adults in Singapore had been exposed to second-hand smoke by a household member . For non-smokers, living with a smoker can be challenging. The desire to avoid being exposed to tobacco smoke clashes with the reluctance of the smoking family member to venture outside for every smoke break. Many households end up with a compromise, for instance by restricting where in the home someone can smoke.
As a result, despite the ban on smoking in most public places, many people remain exposed to second-hand smoke in their home. A 2022 study published in the journal, Indoor Air, estimated that one in six adults in Singapore were exposed to second-hand smoke by a household member, as most smokers continued to smoke on the home premises. The study also found that, in most cases, smokers were aware that their second-hand smoke harmed others and took steps to protect their family members
