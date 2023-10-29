Once warned by his school for trading game cards, now this 22-year-old runs a digital marketing firm and offers free courses

Mr Lee Jin Rui, 22, founder of Adolet, with his team at their office at Mega@Woodlands. Adolet is a digital skills education firm.By the time he graduated from primary school, he said he had earned almost S$4,000 by buying and selling the Japanese trading card game Cardfight!! Vanguard

He was warned by the school for buying and selling the card games. “I think I was probably the biggest dealer in school,” Mr Lee, now 22, told TODAY in a video interview. From an initial four-man team, Mr Lee said that his agency has now grown to six, with plans to expand the business abroad.

The program curriculum includes teaching students how to use search engine optimisation (SEO) as well as WordPress content marketing, with close to 30 students attending the four classes so far and the next class being held on Nov 10. headtopics.com

"I asked if I could join his company as an intern after the program because I liked how he gave a lot of real-world examples (in his course)... I wanted to gain more (hands-on) experience also," she said.

As for 26-year-old William Tan, head of operations at software company MWI Technologies, his knowledge of digital marketing was all self-taught before he joined the programme. Inspired by a week-long digital marketing course he attended when he was just 14-years-old, Mr Lee wanted to start a programme where learners would be able to have hands-on experience after acquiring new skill sets. headtopics.com

After he completed primary school in Singapore, Mr Lee's family relocated to Cape Town, South Africa due to his mother's interest in the city where she ran a massage therapist business remotely.His teacher there allowed him to take time off school to work on his business, which encouraged him to go forth in growing his company and dabble in different fields.

