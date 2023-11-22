Olivia Rodrigo's haunting folk song for The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes

American singer Olivia Rodrigo is perhaps the most prominent Gen Z tastemaker in Western pop culture – a fact which the producers of The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes no doubt wanted to leverage on for the film’s soundtrack. Can’t Catch Me Now, the 20-year-old’s musical contribution to the dystopian action prequel showing in Singapore cinemas, is a haunting folk song centred on themes of betrayal and vengeance.

The music video follows Rodrigo as she moves through an idyllic but eerily empty countryside. The fact that it eschews fancy choreography, special effects or even a storyline is unsurprising, since it is ultimately meant to promote the film.But in this case, the minimalist approach is strikingly effective. Watching Rodrigo passionately sing her way through this particular landscape is an almost hypnotic experience, thanks to her background as an actor, general performer’s flair and good look





