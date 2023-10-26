Old-world charm: This gorgeous 2-storey heritage terrace house in Chip Bee Gardens is up for rent

In a city like Singapore where everything is fast-paced, it's hard to live a slow life. However, every once in a while, a unique chance arises for one to enjoy living away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Just yesterday (Oct 25), the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) shared a 46-second video on TikTok, offering a sneak peek of a property located at 76 Jalan Hitam Manis.It’s welcoming, cozy, and peaceful. This heritage property at 76 Jalan Hitam Manis is located within a close-knit and quiet community with several cafes and dining options within the vicinity.

Once inside the house, you will be welcomed by the warm and cosy interior consisting of a clean palette of white and wooden tones. With a generous living space spanning 1,905.21 sq ft and a gross floor area of 1,860 sq ft, this heritage gem offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a separate kitchen.It provides a picturesque view, overlooking the idyllic Chip Bee Gardens neighbourhood.Offering the best of both worlds, Chip Bee Gardens combines the conveniences of a central location, thanks to Holland Village MRT station on the Circle Line, with the qualities of a quieter, residential district. headtopics.com

Amidst the greenery, you'll find a delightful array of popular cafes and restaurants. Indulge in the famed croissants from Tiong Bahru Bakery or savour the iconic soft-serve ice cream at Sunday Folks cafe.

Other gastronomic highlights include Da Paolo Pizza Bar, Cha Cha Cha Mexican Restaurant and Original Sin Restaurant for tasty Mediterranean plant-based fare. Alternatively, you can take a six-minute walk down to Holland Village Market & Food Centre for a true-blue Singaporean meal. headtopics.com

