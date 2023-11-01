Old Chang Kee’s model for new ‘oppa fried chicken’ is its 45-year-old Korean retail manager

Mystified, we checked with Old Chang Kee’s marketing rep, who gave us a surprisingly wholesome answer: Fried chicken ‘oppa’ is actually Old Chang Kee’s own assistant retail manager. “He’s a Korean who has been working in Singapore for many years, which is why we have decided to use our own staff as our model for the new launch,” the rep adds.‘Oppa’, aka Yim Ho Bin, 45, has been working at Old Chang Kee for almost five years. As for how he feels about being the ad-hoc model oppa, the response was: “Feeling excited to see himself at all Old Chang Kee outlets and Coffee Houses.” Cute.

The Korean-style fried chicken wings are separated into drumette and wingette pieces, and are coated in a house-made sweet soy sauce and white sesame seeds.You can also get the sweet soy sauce wings as a rice bowl at Old Chang Kee’s Coffee House outlets. Each bowl ($13.90) comes with a free barley drink and three wings on white rice with edamame, corn, cherry tomatoes, broccoli and a soft-boiled egg.

