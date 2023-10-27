Okinawa may ‘decide not to cooperate’ with Japan’s rampant militarisation: Governor

A US military plane takes off at the Kadena US Air Force Base in Japan's south-western island of Okinawa.– Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki is digging in the trenches as a rift deepens with the national government over the relocation of a United States marine base within his prefecture.

Tokyo is running roughshod over Okinawa's right to peace, and refusing to engage in constructive dialogue in a seemingly headlong militarisation rush, he said in an online interview with The Straits Times.

