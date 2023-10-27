OCBC customers to receive e-mails and push notifications instead of SMSes for banking activities

SINGAPORE - OCBC Bank customers will no longer receive SMS messages about their banking activities, and will instead receive alerts through push notifications and e-mails effective from Friday.

In a push notification sent to its customers on Thursday, the bank said it will no longer use SMS as its default method to inform customers about banking activities such as payments and fund transfers.

According to its website, the bank has been sending alerts via push notification and e-mail since October for activities such as card transactions, cash withdrawals at local ATMs, PayNow fund transfers and bill payments. headtopics.com

“You will also receive e-mails for outgoing bank transactions,” it said, adding that these measures will further protect customers from impersonation and phishing scams. It said customers can still opt to receive SMS alerts, but they are encouraged to choose push notifications and e-mails instead to protect themselves from scams.DBS’ website states that the bank has been progressively switching to e-mail and digital bank push notifications as its default channels of communication. UOB’s website states that it has stopped sending SMS messages to notify customers of incoming PayNow transactions since March 1 and switched to using e-mail and push notifications.

Read more:

The Straits Times »

OCBC customers to receive e-mails and push notifications instead of SMS for banking activitiesOCBC Bank customers will no longer receive SMS messages about their banking activities, and will receive alerts through push notifications and e-mails starting Friday. In a push notification sent to OCBC customers on Thursday, the bank said they will no longer send SMS... Read more ⮕

OCBC customers to receive e-mails and push notifications instead of SMS for banking activitiesOCBC Bank customers will no longer receive SMS messages about their banking activities, and will receive alerts through push notifications and e-mails starting Friday. In a push notification sent to OCBC customers on Thursday, the bank said they will no longer send SMS... Read more ⮕

Former President Halimah Yacob conferred Order of Temasek, the highest civilian honourShe will receive the award from her successor, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, at the National Awards Investiture Read more ⮕

Beware of phishing e-mails asking taxpayers to view property tax notices via WeTransfer: IrasThose who have fallen for the scam are advised to make a police report. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Beware of phishing e-mails asking taxpayers to view property tax notices via WeTransfer: IrasDo not click on a URL link purportedly from the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) claiming that your property tax notice is ready for viewing via... Read more ⮕

When can scam victims expect payout under the proposed shared liability framework?Scenarios of when scam victims can expect to receive full payouts from banks and telecommunication providers were detailed in Read more ⮕