OCBC Bank to sell seized land on Sentosa in money laundering probe

A rear view of the parcel of land at 69 Ocean Drive in Sentosa Cove, covered by a sound barrier, on April 15.

In a sale listing in March, the real estate company posted an asking price of $27.1 million for the rectangular plot at 69 Ocean Drive in Sentosa Cove. It was previously reported that police seized about $99 million worth of assets in properties, cash, bank accounts and cryptocurrencies in the names of Su and his wife.

Su, who is originally from China, had paid slightly over $39.33 million or $2,012 per square foot for a 19,550 sq ft bungalow sitting on the land in March 2021.

OCBC Bank Sentosa Money Laundering Auction Property Sale

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



straits_times / 🏆 5. in SG

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

S$20 reduction: OWNDAYS Singapore finds ways to keep eyewear affordableS$20 off over 200 designs!

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »

NUS to invest S$20 million to boost deep-tech innovationThe National University of Singapore is investing S$20 million to turn deep-tech research into tangible solutions. S$10 million will go towards helping NUS faculty and researchers to pursue and commercialise their work. Another S$10 million is for an existing venture creation programme to help aspiring entrepreneurs.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Get Owala bottles and tumblers from S$20 at this sale online — plenty of colourways availableSay goodbye to overpriced Owala bottles and hello to savings galore with this exclusive deal.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Straits Times Index Closes Lower, OCBC Bank and Genting Sing at the FootThe Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,218.26 down 0.52% on Friday, April, at 5:21 p.m. OCBC Bank and Genting Sing were at the foot.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

OCBC CEO Helen Wong's Salary Rises as Bank's Earnings Reach New HighOCBC group chief executive Helen Wong's annual pay for 2023 increased to $12.1 million, an 8% rise from the previous year, as the bank's full-year earnings hit a record high. Meanwhile, DBS CEO Piyush Gupta's salary dropped by 27% to $11.2 million due to digital disruptions in the bank's services. Wong's remuneration includes a base salary of $1.44 million, a bonus of $6.35 million, deferred shares worth $4.24 million, and other benefits.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Seized Sentosa plot in $3 billion money laundering probe goes on sale as OCBC seeks loan recoverySu Baolin had paid over $39.33 million for a villa Sentosa Cove in March 2021.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »