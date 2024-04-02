NTUC Launches New Career Resources for Professionals and Younger Workers

Professionals and younger workers will now have access to more career support with new resources launched by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC). NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) on April 2 officially launched a new career resource kit, which includes self-assessment tools, resources to support job seeking as well as tips and advice for job seekers.

The career resource kit for professionals will be accessible both online and at e2i’s new career centre in One Marina Boulevard. The centre opened officially on April 2, and is the institute’s first in the Central Business District (CBD). The new centre is equipped with interactive self-help displays that provide job seekers access to NTUC’s network of services and e-resources for jobs and skills

