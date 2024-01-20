NTUC FairPrice supermarket chain now selling Logan Paul and KSI's Prime Hydration drink

Even the NTUC FairPrice supermarket chain is now selling the beverage created by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI. The glass doors of candy and confectionary store SGFR in Wisteria Mall constantly revolve with a steady stream of customers. Here, the colourful bottles of the Prime Hydration drink are the main draw. They come in a variety of options such as Blue Raspberry, Metamoon and Lemon Lime and student prices for some flavours start from S$7.50 per bottle.

In a widely shared Facebook post earlier this week, supermarket chain NTUC FairPrice announced it was selling several flavours of Prime Hydration at selected FairPrice Finest outlets. "We are dedicated to staying ahead of consumer trends by sourcing products from the US and Europe," a spokesperson told CNA. Created by social media influencers and YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI in 2022, Prime has skyrocketed in popularity since. The brand's first offering was Hydration, a sports drink which is caffeine-free and contains coconut water and electrolytes





