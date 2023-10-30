NTU to offer undergraduate degree programme in Chinese medicine from 2024

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) will offer its own undergraduate degree programme in Chinese medicine from 2024 that is designed for Singapore's healthcare needs. Currently, the university offers a double degree in biomedical sciences and Chinese medicine for those who wish to be traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioners.

The degree in biomedical sciences is conferred by NTU, while the degree in Chinese medicine at the moment is conferred by the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine. But from next year, there will be a new four-year degree programme designed with input from local TCM institutions and the Ministry of Health's (MOH) Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners Board. It is the first locally conferred Chinese medicine undergraduate degree programme to be accredited by the ministry's TCM practitioners board, NTU and MOH announced on Wednesday (Nov 15

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SBRMAGAZİNE: More deals expected in Singapore real estate in 2024: reportpstrong Singapore remains to have a more unique selling point as a haven./strong/p pSavills' recent research found that a href="https://sbr.com.

Source: SBRMagazine | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: South Korean stars Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in are expecting their first childThe couple's baby is expected to be born in February 2024.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

THE STRAİTS TİMES: Setting the stage: Hamilton and other musicals to catch in 2024Hamilton, Matilda The Musical and Dear Evan Hansen are slated to be performed here in 2024. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Let’s quit the talking and deliver at Euro 2024, says BellinghamPARIS : England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham hopes to win everything on offer this season after being awarded the Kopa Trophy for the best Under-21 player in the world on Monday.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: South Korea economic growth to exceed potential rate in 2024, Yoon saysSEOUL : South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday economic growth would likely accelerate in the second half of 2023 and exceed the potential growth rate in 2024.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

ASİAONECOM: Trump should be disqualified from 2024 ballot over Jan 6 riot, advocates say at trialDonald Trump should be disqualified from Colorado's ballot in next year's election because he 'incited a violent mob' in Washington on Jan 6, 2021, an advocacy group lawyer argued at the opening of a trial on Monday (Oct 30).

Source: asiaonecom | Read more »