NTU to offer undergraduate degree programme in Chinese medicine from 2024

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) will offer its own undergraduate degree programme in Chinese medicine from 2024 that is designed for Singapore's healthcare needs. Currently, the university offers a double degree in biomedical sciences and Chinese medicine for those who wish to be traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioners.
The degree in biomedical sciences is conferred by NTU, while the degree in Chinese medicine at the moment is conferred by the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine. But from next year, there will be a new four-year degree programme designed with input from local TCM institutions and the Ministry of Health's (MOH) Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners Board. It is the first locally conferred Chinese medicine undergraduate degree programme to be accredited by the ministry's TCM practitioners board, NTU and MOH announced on Wednesday (Nov 15
Singapore Headlines
