NTU start-up gets $10m lift to use deep tech to boost mass charging of electric vehicles

The spin-off from Nanyang Technological University is the first start-up to benefit from a $75 million deep-tech pilot programme first announced in September, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Wednesday at Temasek’s annual RIE Industry Day, at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

Temasek, NUS and NTU’s $5 million funding will be matched by an equal amount by a deep-tech American-based venture capital investor. Deep tech refers to start-ups which provide high-tech innovation in engineering, or are based on significant scientific advances.

The transformer converts the electrical energy from high voltage, which is hazardous to humans and equipment, to lower voltages safe for use in industries, homes and offices. Conventional transformers, however, cannot convert DC to AC or vice versa, and require special equipment to do so.With solar energy increasingly being introduced into the distribution power grid, and the incoming surge of electric vehicles that will draw from the power grid, there needs to be a smarter way to convert and control electrical energy, said Dr Tripathi, who is also the senior programme director of future mobility systems and power grids at NTU’s Energy Research Institute.

The start-up aims to be the first in the world to commercialise a modular solid state transformer that can be scaled up for multi-megawatt fast charging of electric vehicles. Separately, NTU and NUS will also develop a new common intellectual property (IP) licensing framework by December 2023.

