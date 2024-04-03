NTT partners with CSA and invests in talent nurturing

As a partner, NTT made a $13.5m investment for nurturing talent. Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with NTT DATA and NTT Security Holdings to enhance Singapore’s cybersecurity efforts. The MOU will facilitate discussions on cybersecurity collaboration between CSA and NTT DATA. Both parties will regularly review opportunities, risks, and challenges associated with emerging technologies like AI and quantum security.

NTT DATA will partner with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and educational institutions to train the next generation of tech leaders in Singapore. IMDA’s Company-Led Training (CLT) programme is amongst the programmes NTT DATA will support. The programme will immerse talents in cybersecurity, network and infrastructure, software and applications, and cloud computing.NTT DATA also invested in a secure data sovereignty platform for enhanced security, faster learning, and sustainabilit

