The Straits Times reported on Thursday that the feathery duo had been spottedWhen ST visited the area on Friday morning, the crows were spotted eating and fluttering about.

Officers from NParks arrived at about 8.50am, and half an hour later, the crows were at it again, attacking five passers-by who got too close to the tree where they roosted. All five of them were men, and the attacks prompted the NParks officers to get help from Orchard Central’s staff to set up barriers to cordon off the area.The officers removed nests and two young crows from nearby bushes, as well as warned people from getting too close. But the avian duo suspected to be responsible for menacing Orchard Road pedestrians remain free.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, NParks group director of wildlife management Ryan Lee said it continued to survey the area outside Orchard Central on Friday, and had removed nests and fledglings that it found. headtopics.com

He added that the mall’s building management was advised to implement measures to protect the public. “NParks will continue to closely monitor the crows in the area for aggressive behaviour,” he said. One middle-aged Caucasian woman was seen taking issue with NParks’ attempts to trap the birds, however. Describing their actions as “not humane”, she asked the officers how they would feel if they were in the crows’ shoes, as the birds were simply trying to protect their offspring.

On Thursday, Mr Lee said the authorities adopt a range of measures to manage the population of crows, which are an invasive species from South Asia. They include removing nests and sources of food, modifying their habitats and trapping the birds.after they attacked pedestrians. They had been trapped before being euthanised – a departure from the previous practice of culling crows by shooting, which was carried out in 2020 near Block 642 Desker Road following complaints of attacks. headtopics.com

