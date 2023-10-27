Now And Then: The Beatles to release new song with John Lennon's voice

FILE PHOTO: Paul McCartney (L) and Ringo Starr perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File PhotoFans of the Beatles might just twist and shout in joy.

"There it was, John's voice, crystal clear," McCartney said in a statement."It's quite emotional. And we all play on it, it's a genuine Beatles recording. FILE -The Beatles, foreground from left, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John Lennon and Ringo Starr on drums perform on the CBS "Ed Sullivan Show" in New York on Feb. 9, 1964. Sixty years after the onset of Beatlemania and with two of the quartet now dead, artificial intelligence has enabled the release of a “new” Beatles song.“Now And Then,” will be available Thursday, Nov. 2.

Years after his death, Lennon's widow Yoko Ono handed a set of recordings including Now And Then to the other Beatles, who added their own parts to it. But technological limitations meant Lennon's vocals and piano could not be separated to produce the clear mix required to finish the song. headtopics.com

The same technology was applied to Now And Then, which was then completed by McCartney and Starr, Universal said. It will release worldwide at 1400 GMT (10pm Singapore time) on Nov 2.

