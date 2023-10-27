Novena MRT station reopens to commuters 2 hours after detection of smoke leads to evacuation

Police directing commuters during a temporary closure of Novena MRT station on Oct 27, 2023 after smoke was detected there.

In a statement at 7.37pm, the train operator said the source of the white smoke was the failed motor of an Air Handling Unit, and apologised for the inconvenienceLinkedIn "It's so crowded and confusing. At least the SMRT staff are around to give directions and I realised I was waiting at the wrong bus stop," she said.

"I live around the area, but the bus takes longer due to the peak hour traffic and now with the incident at the MRT station," said Ms Lim who is doing her clinical trial at the nearby Tan Tock Seng Hospital.Mr Adrian Choo, career strategist and founder of Career Agility International posted a video showing smoke at Novena MRT station. He said a message to evacuate had been announced. headtopics.com

The 51-year-old later left to wait for a Grab car at Velocity shopping mall, which is connected to the station. He added the situation at the train station was calm at around 5.45pm, with about 40 bystanders taking photos and videos.

"I didn't hear any announcements on the train, I'm surprised to see so staff members here near the gantry," she said. She was among the first few commuters to alight at the station. "One of my colleagues had gone to the station and was turned away. But getting a taxi during peak hour is expensive so she returned back to rest," she said. headtopics.com

Read more:

TODAYonline »

Novena MRT station closed due to 'incident', smoke seen rising from platform areaSINGAPORE: Novena MRT station on the North-South Line is closed due to an "incident", transport operator SMRT said on Friday evening (Oct 27). "All trains will not stop at Novena station in both directions," it said in a Facebook post at about 5.50pm. Read more ⮕

Novena MRT station closed because of ‘incident’, smoke seen inside the stationSeveral SCDF vehicles were spotted outside the station. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Novena MRT station closed due to 'incident', smoke seen rising from platformTrains travelling along the North-South Line will be skipping Novena station following an “incident” on Friday evening, said transport operator SMRT. SMRT did not provide details but a video posted on Facebook at about 5.45pm showed smoke trailing upwards from the MRT platform to the gantries of the underground station. Read more ⮕

Novena MRT station closed because of ‘incident’, smoke seen inside the stationTrains travelling along the North-South Line will be skipping Novena station following an “incident” on Friday evening, said transport operator SMRT. SMRT did not provide details but a video posted on Facebook at about 5.45pm showed smoke trailing upwards from the MRT... Read more ⮕

Novena MRT station closed because of smoke from air conditioning unit at concourse levelSeveral SCDF vehicles were spotted outside the station. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Novena MRT station closed after smoke detected; commuters evacuatedSINGAPORE — Novena MRT station on the North-South Line was closed on Friday evening (Oct 27) after staff detected smoke inside the station. Read more ⮕