Novena MRT station closed due to 'incident', smoke seen rising from platform area

Novena MRT station was closed due to an incident on Oct 27, 2023. (Images: Facebook/Adrian Choo)SINGAPORE: Novena MRT station on the North-South Line is closed due to an"incident", transport operator SMRT said on Friday evening (Oct 27).

"All trains will not stop at Novena station in both directions," it said in a Facebook post at about 5.50pm. "Free regular bus service is available between Newton and Toa Payoh station. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused."

When contacted for more information about the incident, SMRT referred CNA to its social media channels. Facebook user Adrian Choo posted a video showing smoke at Novena MRT station. He said a message to evacuate had been announced.Screenshot from a video showing fire engines outside Novena MRT station on Oct 27, 2023. (Image: Facebook/Adrian Choo) headtopics.com

Screenshot from a video showing an SCDF vehicle outside Novena MRT station on Oct 27, 2023. (Image: Facebook/Adrian Choo) Mr Choo told CNA that he had been heading to Novena station after work when he saw a group of people milling around.

"There was a smell of smoke and burnt rubber," he said, adding that he noticed white smoke billowing from the train platform area. The 51-year-old later left to wait for a Grab car at Velocity shopping mall, which is connected to the station. headtopics.com

"There was a smell of smoke and burnt rubber," he said, adding that he noticed white smoke billowing from the train platform area. The 51-year-old later left to wait for a Grab car at Velocity shopping mall, which is connected to the station.

He noted heavy traffic in the area due to ongoing roadworks and said that fire engines had a hard time coming in.

