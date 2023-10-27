Novena MRT station closed because of smoke from air conditioning unit at concourse level

SINGAPORE – Trains travelling along the North-South Line skipped Novena MRT station on Friday evening after a air-conditioning unit filled the underground station with smoke.
A video posted on Facebook at about 5.45pm showed smoke trailing upwards from the station platform to the gantries of the MRT station. SMRT said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that the station was closed as at 5.49pm.
Apologising for the inconvenience caused, SMRT said free bus services were available for passengers travelling between Newton and Toa Payoh stations.Meanwhile, several vehicles from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), including a fire engine and Light Fire Attack Vehicles, were spotted outside the station. headtopics.com
The SCDF said in a Facebook post that SMRT had alerted it to “white smoke” and a burning smell at the Novena station’s concourse area at about 5.30pm. “Upon SCDF’s arrival, the white smoke... had dissipated. Following preliminary investigations by SCDF and SMRT, the source of the white smoke was determined to be from the motor of an air handling unit inside a room at the concourse level,” said SCDF. At about 5:30pm, SCDF was alerted by SMRT that there was white smoke and...
SMRT has since isolated the unit’s system for further investigations. The transport operator referred ST to its social media channels when approached with queries. Civil servant Joanne Loh arrived at the station only to hear an announcement that said “the station is still investigating the cause of the alarm”. headtopics.com
Passengers were instead asked to take the feeder bus service. SMRT staff told commuters that the trains were fine, but the station had an “issue”, she said.“I’m not thrilled to take a longer route to my destination (Rochor MRT) but I guess it can’t be helped,” she said.Er... If you guys are at Novena MRT Station now, please avoid it. There's smoke (smells of burnt rubber) emanating from the tunnels and an evacuation message being announced.