Novena MRT station closed because of ‘incident’, smoke seen inside the station

Trains travelling along the North-South Line will be skipping Novena station following an “incident” on Friday evening, said transport operator SMRT.

SMRT did not provide details but a video posted on Facebook at about 5.45pm showed smoke trailing upwards from the MRT platform to the gantries of the underground station. SMRT said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that the station was closed as at 5.49pm.

: Due to an incident, Novena station is closed. All trains will not stop at Novena station in both directions. Free regular bus service is available between Newton and Toa Payoh station. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused.Apologising for the inconvenience caused, SMRT said it was providing a bus service to shuttle passengers between the Newton and Toa Payoh stations. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, several vehicles from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), including a fire engine and Light Fire Attack Vehicles, were spotted outside the station.SMRT worker escorted lost 10-year-old home, reunited dog with owner

Er... If you guys are at Novena MRT Station now, please avoid it. There's smoke (smells of burnt rubber) emanating from the tunnels and an evacuation message being announced.

