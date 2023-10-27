Novena MRT station closed because of ‘incident’, smoke seen inside the station

SINGAPORE – Trains travelling along the North-South Line will be skipping Novena MRT station following an “incident” on Friday evening, said transport operator SMRT.

SMRT did not provide details but a video posted on Facebook at about 5.45pm showed smoke trailing upwards from the station platform to the gantries of the underground station. SMRT said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that the station was closed as at 5.49pm.Apologising for the inconvenience caused, SMRT said free regular bus service was available for passengers travelling between Newton and Toa Payoh stations.

Meanwhile, several vehicles from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), including a fire engine and Light Fire Attack Vehicles, were spotted outside the station.Additional reporting by Elaine LeeEr... If you guys are at Novena MRT Station now, please avoid it. There's smoke (smells of burnt rubber) emanating from the tunnels and an evacuation message being announced. headtopics.com

