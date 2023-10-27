Novena MRT station closed after smoke detected; commuters evacuated

"For the safety of our commuters, they have been evacuated and the station was closed," transport operator SMRT said in an update on Facebook at about 6.30pm."Train services on the North-South Line remain available but are skipping Novena station in both directions."

Free regular bus and bridging bus services are available between Toa Payoh and Newton in both directions. When contacted for more information about the incident, SMRT referred CNA to its social media channels.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to an incident at Novena MRT Station at about 5.30pm. It is currently at the scene investigating. Facebook user Adrian Choo posted a video showing smoke at Novena MRT station. He said a message to evacuate had been announced.Screenshot from a video showing fire engines outside Novena MRT station on Oct 27, 2023. headtopics.com

Mr Choo told CNA that he had been heading to Novena station after work when he saw a group of people milling around. "There was a smell of smoke and burnt rubber," he said, adding that he noticed white smoke billowing from the train platform area.

The 51-year-old later left to wait for a Grab car at Velocity shopping mall, which is connected to the station. He noted heavy traffic in the area due to ongoing roadworks and said that fire engines had a hard time coming in.Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox. headtopics.com

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with TODAY to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

Read more:

TODAYonline »

Novena MRT station closed due to 'incident', smoke seen rising from platform areaSINGAPORE: Novena MRT station on the North-South Line is closed due to an "incident", transport operator SMRT said on Friday evening (Oct 27). "All trains will not stop at Novena station in both directions," it said in a Facebook post at about 5.50pm. Read more ⮕

Novena MRT station closed because of ‘incident’, smoke seen inside the stationSeveral SCDF vehicles were spotted outside the station. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Novena MRT station closed due to 'incident', smoke seen rising from platformTrains travelling along the North-South Line will be skipping Novena station following an “incident” on Friday evening, said transport operator SMRT. SMRT did not provide details but a video posted on Facebook at about 5.45pm showed smoke trailing upwards from the MRT platform to the gantries of the underground station. Read more ⮕

Novena MRT station closed because of ‘incident’, smoke seen inside the stationTrains travelling along the North-South Line will be skipping Novena station following an “incident” on Friday evening, said transport operator SMRT. SMRT did not provide details but a video posted on Facebook at about 5.45pm showed smoke trailing upwards from the MRT... Read more ⮕

Novena MRT station closed because of smoke from air conditioning unit at concourse levelSeveral SCDF vehicles were spotted outside the station. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

$2.6b project to refresh Singapore’s oldest MRT lines almost doneSix core systems were renewed on the North-South, East-West lines, including signalling and power. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕