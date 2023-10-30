Nothing political about kissing Paetongtarn’s hand, says Thai PM Srettha

Mr Srettha dismissed questions about him kissing Ms Paetongtarn’s hand after she was named Pheu Thai Party’s leader on Saturday.Responding to criticism on Sunday, the Premier said the gesture signified his love and care for Ms Paetongtarn, as he considers her part of his family.Many Pheu Thai Party critics condemned the action after the clip of Mr Srettha kissing her hand went viral.

Several said this gesture showed that despite being the premier, he was kowtowing to the new Pheu Thai leader. Others likened the gesture to a gangster showing respect to the mafia boss, like in one of The Godfather films.Some critics even went so far as to suggest that the gesture showed that Mr Srettha may step down for Ms Paetongtarn to succeed him as premier soon.Mr Srettha responded to these comments by saying that when Pheu Thai members attend a party meeting, they leave behind their political posts and join as party members.“It’s just love, attachment and care that we have towards each other.

“It’s the Pheu Thai family, and now I’m wearing the hat as the prime minister, while Paetongtarn is doing her duty as the chair of the soft power management committee. We understand each other well, and Thailand has only one prime minister.” headtopics.com

Ms Paetongtarn is the youngest daughter of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, who is considered Pheu Thai's patriarch. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

