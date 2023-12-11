'Not as simple as just spending our lives together': Qi Yuwu on what keeps him and wife Joanne Peh as family. Growing up in a traditional Chinese family, local actor Qi Yuwu understood the importance of giving the best life to his wife and children. However, with life experiences and influence from his wife, local actress Joanne Peh, 40, he also learnt that modern family views require more than just material needs to be fulfilled, he told AsiaOne in an interview recently.

'A lot of times and more importantly, it is also about listening to what our family members say,' the 47-year-old explained. Yuwu admitted that he is still learning to be a good father and felt that nurturing their children is a lifelong learning experience. 'Children at different ages have different kinds of needs. I think being a father also means a lifetime of learning. I take it as a cultivation of experience,' he shared. Very different people with common values. He shared: 'For two people to live together, it is not as simple as just wanting to spend the rest of our lives together.





