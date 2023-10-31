Norway believes Israel may have broken international law in Gaza bombardment

This meant distinguishing between combatants and civilians and ensuring that military attacks are proportionate to avoid excessive harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure, he said. "We believe that there have been cases where this proportionality and this distinction have not been fully respected," he said, speaking in the United Arab Emirates.
Israel's embassy in Abu Dhabi had no immediate comment, but the country says its forces do not target civilians. More than 8,000 people have been killed in the Israeli bombardments, according to Palestinian health officials. Israel started its offensive afterNorway served as a facilitator in the 1992 to 1993 talks between Israel and the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) that led to the Oslo Accords in 1993.
Since then, it has remained involved as chair of the donor group which coordinates international assistance to the Palestinian territories.International calls for a temporary pause in the fighting to allow more humanitarian aid to reach the Palestinians in Gaza have been rejected by Israel.He described conditions there as"terrible" with people largely cut off from water, electricity and medical supplies after weeks of heavy bombardment by Israel.
He said that satellite images that showed the bombing of entire areas, the destruction of thousands of people's homes and attacks on medical facilities were"clearly problematic" from an international humanitarian law perspective.
